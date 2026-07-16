Andrey Rublev fights for a place in the quarterfinals in Boštad after a three-set duel

The number one seeded Andrey Rublev showed character and endurance to qualify for the quarterfinals of the prestigious ATP 250 tournament in Boštad, Sweden. The Russian prevailed over the stubborn Italian Andrea Pellegrino after a grueling clash, which ended with a score of 7:6(3), 6:7(7), 6:3 in favor of Rublev.

From the first set, the two rivals demonstrated enviable concentration and stability on serve, not allowing a single break. Everything was decided in the tiebreak, where Rublev was more calm and led in the score.

In the second part, the scenario repeated itself – again no breaks, again a tiebreak, but this time Pellegrino showed his teeth and tied the match, turning the match into a real spectacle for the spectators.

In the third set, Rublev picked up the pace and showed why he is among the favorites in the tournament. With an impressive 90% first serve win and a solid return game, the Russian managed to make the only break in the match, which turned out to be enough for the final success. After two hours and 33 minutes of battle on the center court, Rublev deservedly secured a place among the top eight.

In the next round, Andrei Rublev will face the winner of the match between the Dutchman Jesper de Jong and the Argentine Sebastian Baez.