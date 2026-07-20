Crazy party on the streets of Madrid and Valencia after the triumph in the USA

Spain is at the top of the football world for the second time in its history, while deep sorrow reigns in Argentina.

The final of the 2026 World Cup, which ended with a dramatic victory for „La Roja“ 1:0 after extra time against „Albiceleste“, unleashed radically different emotions on the two continents.

Crazy party on the streets of Madrid and Valencia

As of 5:15 Bulgarian time, Spanish cities continue to be paralyzed by unprecedented celebrations. After substitute Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute at the New Jersey Stadium, millions of fans in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia took to the streets. In the center of Madrid, the squares were awash with red and yellow flags, and tens of thousands sang and lit torches. The sports editor of FOX Sports reports total Spanish dominance during the match and well-deserved euphoria in the country.

Spain made a historic achievement, currently holding both the men's and women's world titles. National coach Luis de la Fuente, who at 65 became the oldest coach to win the World Cup, was lifted into the arms by the players, and young phenomenon Lamine Yamal dedicated the title to all of Spain.

Tears and pride at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires

At the same time, the atmosphere in Buenos Aires is radically different. The huge crowd that gathered around the iconic Obelisk and in the public fan zones fell into complete silence, followed by tears. It was the “last dance” of the 39-year-old Lionel Messi at the World Cup, which came within a step of defending the title from Qatar.

Despite Enzo Fernandez's red card at the end of regular time and the fact that Argentina played with 10 men, the fans appreciated the incredible resistance. Agency Reuters reports from the scene that the disappointment is immense, but after the initial shock, thousands of supporters began chanting Messi's name in gratitude for everything he has given to his country. On social media and in the streets of the capital, the feeling is of the end of a golden era, but Argentines remain proud of their favorites.