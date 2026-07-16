The personal story of Lautaro Martinez, who "closed the British Empire

Lautaro Martinez has become an absolute nightmare for England after his dramatic 92nd-minute goal gave Argentina a 2-1 victory at the 2026 World Cup. The striker, known by his nickname “El Toro“ (The Bull), literally rewrote football history and left the “Three Lions“ crushed one step away from a golden triumph. However, behind the brilliance of the spotlights and goals lies a touching, sometimes scandalous and deprived story that few know.

From a difficult childhood in Bahia Blanca and the sale of milk on the streets, through the stormy love with the influential Augustina Gandolfo, to his secret passions off the field – here's everything you need to know about the man who brought the kingdom to its knees.

Family background: From milk seller to world champion

Lautaro Martínez was born on August 22, 1997 in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, into a family of extremely modest financial means. According to a biographical material from the sports publication Football Talent Scout, as a youngster Lautaro had to sell milk on the streets of his hometown to help his parents make ends meet.

Football is in his blood, though. His father, Mario Martinez, is a former professional defender in Argentina's lower divisions. In an interview for TyC Sports Lautaro himself shares through tears: „The first time my father bought me football boots, I dreamed of this exact moment. For my parents and my children to watch me score on the biggest stage“.

An interesting fact is that Lautaro has two brothers: Alan, who is also a footballer, and Jano, who is a professional basketball player in Argentina.

The big dilemma: Football or basketball?

In his teenage years, Lautaro shows incredible athleticism and is faced with a fateful choice. To the Argentine edition InfoBae his younger brother Jano reveals an unsuspected secret: at the age of 15, the future Inter Milan star seriously considered quitting football to pursue a career in professional basketball. Fortunately for millions of Argentine fans, the passion for the green field prevailed, and shortly after he was noticed by the scouts of Racing Club.

Problems and scandals: The difficult character and the “lost in translation“ scandal in Milan

Martinez's nickname “El Toro“ is not accidental – it reflects his aggression and uncompromising nature, which sometimes cause him serious headaches. Even on his debut at Racing, he received a red card for two yellow cards within just five minutes.

However, his biggest professional scandal off the field broke out at the end of 2025. In an interview for the prestigious magazine France Football his words regarding the internal situation at Inter were mistranslated, which caused Italian media, including Corriere dello Sport, accusing him of disrespect for coach Simone Inzaghi and the management. The player himself had to publicly clarify the situation in order to calm the angry fans of the “Nerazzurri“.

On a personal level, Lautaro also experienced a serious family drama that same year. The Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport then covered in detail the trial in which Martinez was ordered to pay compensation to the family of his children's late nanny. The girl was fired after she fell ill with a serious oncological disease, which caused a wave of negative comments on social networks, despite his wife's defense that the dismissal was by mutual consent and in accordance with the law.

Hobbies, interests and the beautiful Augustina

When he is not on the field, Lautaro leads a relatively secluded life, dedicated to his family. In May 2023, he held a lavish wedding on the shores of Lake Como with the famous model and fitness influencer Augustina Gandolfo, with whom he has two children – Nina and Theo.

According to the player's profile in the sports section of Yahoo, the striker's main hobbies outside of football are:

Wine production: Lautaro and his wife own their own brand of high-quality Argentine wine, produced in the Mendoza region.

Lautaro and his wife own their own brand of high-quality Argentine wine, produced in the Mendoza region. Fashion and Fitness: Thanks to his wife's business, he often participates in fashion shoots and advertising campaigns for lifestyle brands.

Thanks to his wife's business, he often participates in fashion shoots and advertising campaigns for lifestyle brands. Culinary: Martinez is known in the dressing room as a master of the traditional Argentine barbecue (asado), which he often treats his teammates to.

Lautaro Martinez has proven that the road from poverty to the top is walked with the character of a bull. His goal against England simply cemented his status as an immortal legend for Argentina.