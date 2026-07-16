The Atlanta Drama: Reactions after Argentina - England 2-1 at the 2026 World Cup

The dramatic semi-final of the 2026 World Cup between Argentina and England, which ended with a 2-1 victory for the reigning world champions, unleashed a wave of comments and emotional reactions in both camps and in the international sports press.

After Anthony Gordon had given the “Three Lions“ the lead in the 55th minute, the English tactical retreat into defense was punished at the end of the match. Lionel Messi inspired another memorable turnaround, assisting first Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute and then Lautaro Martinez for the winning goal in the 92nd minute. Thus, Argentina secured a place in the final against Spain in New Jersey, while England will have to fight for third place against France in Miami.

Disappointment in England's coaching staff: “Same story“ and criticism of tactics

There is immense disappointment in the England camp as the team missed out on a chance for a first World Cup final since 1966. Captain Harry Kane admitted immediately after the match in front of the cameras of the sports channels that the team had repeated the mistakes of the past. According to him, after the excellent performance in the first 60 minutes and the scoring of the goal, the team inexplicably lost control of the ball and allowed the opponent to gain momentum.

The England coach Thomas Tuchel found himself at the center of serious criticism for his decision to switch to an ultra-defensive five-man formation immediately after the goal, replacing top scorer Gordon with Ezri Konsa. In his official press conference, Tuchel said he took full responsibility for his decisions, but stressed that he did not regret the tactical choice, defining it as part of the nature of the game when losing. He added that the team was too passive in the final minutes, but according to him, it was one of England's strongest matches of the tournament. The chief executive of the English Football Association (FA) Mark Bullingham also issued a statement, calling the elimination “heartbreaking“ and thanked the players and fans for their efforts.

Argentina's triumph: The unique spirit and genius of Messi

On the other side were the emotions in the “albiceleste“ headquarters. Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed great satisfaction with the character of his players, stating that this team never ceases to amaze him. He pointed out that the players' ability to react in the most difficult moments is unique and thanked the thousands of Argentine fans who turned the Atlanta stadium into a copy of “La Bomboniera“.

The hero in added time Lautaro Martinez told ESPN that he had dreamed of scoring such an important goal at the World Cup since he was a child and praised his teammate Enzo Fernandez for the great equalizer. At the same time, footage appeared in the media of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso showing a white banner with the political inscription “The Malvinas Islands are Argentine“ after the final whistle, which added a non-football context to the already heated rivalry.

What the media is writing: Analyses and comments

The world media is focusing on the tactical clash and the individual class of the 39-year-old Lionel Messi, for whom this was the first official match against England in his career.

The Guardian (UK) notes that England literally gave away control of the match, recording only 12% possession of the ball in the period between Gordon's goal and Martinez's winning goal. The publication also emphasizes Messi's phenomenal statistics, whose 84% of World Cup assists came precisely in the knockout phase.

notes that England literally gave away control of the match, recording only 12% possession of the ball in the period between Gordon's goal and Martinez's winning goal. The publication also emphasizes Messi's phenomenal statistics, whose 84% of World Cup assists came precisely in the knockout phase. BBC (Great Britain) draws attention to the fact that England lost their third consecutive World Cup semi-final (after 1990 and 2018) and adds that Tuchel's change to a five-back formation came too early and doomed the team.

draws attention to the fact that England lost their third consecutive World Cup semi-final (after 1990 and 2018) and adds that Tuchel's change to a five-back formation came too early and doomed the team. Reuters described the match as "red-hot" with numerous fouls and sparks between the players from the first minutes. The agency emphasizes that Argentina's late pressure made the equalizer seem inevitable against the backdrop of the passive play of the “Three Lions“.

described the match as "red-hot" with numerous fouls and sparks between the players from the first minutes. The agency emphasizes that Argentina's late pressure made the equalizer seem inevitable against the backdrop of the passive play of the “Three Lions“. Al-Jazeera focuses on the historic nature of the upcoming final, as the reigning European champions (Spain) and South American (Argentina), occupying the top two places in the FIFA rankings, will face each other in New York.

The match will go down in history as another classic clash between these two rivals, marked by tactical gambling, late drama and the uncompromising spirit of the world champions.