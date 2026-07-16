The Strange Bird Marc Cucurreia: The Oddities, Vices and Big Heart of a Curly Rebel

Marc Cucurreia is one of the most colorful, discussed and unconventional figures in modern football. With his iconic bobbed hair, boundless energy and eccentric demeanour, the Spanish defender for Chelsea and the national team is a true phenomenon.

His journey from the small coastal town of Alella in the province of Barcelona to the most prestigious football scenes, however, is filled with curious coincidences, unusual habits and deep personal battles.

A Childhood on Wheels: How a Random Customer Discovered His Talent

Born on July 22, 1998, Marc grew up in the family of Oscar Cucurreia and Patricia Sasseta. His father, who worked as a car salesman and played amateur football, played a key role in his development. Mark himself started playing mini-football (futsal) at the tender age of 4.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, the footballer tells a funny story about his start in big football. While his father was talking to a customer at the car dealership, the topic of little Mark came up, who kept kicking the ball around. The stranger advised Oscar to take the boy for trials at Espanyol. This chance conversation opened the doors for Mark to professional academies. At the age of 14, he was spotted by Barcelona scouts and joined the legendary La Masia school.

Hair like Puyol's and eternal mistakes: “Look at the pretty girls!“

The most recognizable feature of Cucurreya is undoubtedly his long, thick curls. As the sports publication SportLive reports, when he was little Mark and his brother had the same hairstyles. For this reason, during children's matches, the audience often confused them with girls. Subsequently, his football idols became Carles Puyol and David Luiz, which motivated him to never cut his hair, turning it into his personal brand.

Characteristics and strange vices: Cinema maniac to the extreme

Behind the scenes, Marc Cucurreia has habits that border on pure eccentricity. In an interview with the media giant TNT Sports, the Spaniard admitted that one of his unusual “vices“ is his obsession with the Disney movie “The Lion King“. The defender reveals that he watches the animated classic absolutely every day, sometimes twice a day, with his family.

In addition, Cucurreia is known for not forgiving his critics. After Spain's triumph, he publicly mocked pundit Gary Neville, who had previously stated that Spain would not go far with a player like Marc in their squad.

Family as a shield: The hidden battle behind the smiles

In his personal life, Cucurreya is a devoted husband and father. Together with his long-term partner Claudia Rodriguez, they have three children - Mateo, Rio and Bella. An interesting fact is that while playing on loan at Eibar, Marc is trying to have his first child born in the Basque Country, joking that this way the boy will one day be eligible to play for local club Athletic Bilbao.

However, the life of the young family also hides a serious challenge. Their eldest son, Mateo, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 13 months. In front of the cameras of the Amazon Prime Video sports series “Married to the Game“ and in an interview with Gong.bg, Claudia and Mark openly share about the difficulties. According to the footballer, this condition of their child has taught them to look at the world in a completely different way and has brought their family even closer together.

Regardless of whether they criticize him for his provocative behavior on the field or adore him for his dedication until the last second, Mark Cucurea remains one of the most authentic and bright “birds“ in modern football.