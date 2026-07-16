The unknown Thomas Tuchel: The man behind the "most hated name in England

The appointment of a German at the head of the England national football team has always been perceived as an attack on local pride - an act compared by traditionalists to a football "closing down the British Empire".

After the nightmare semi-final of the World Cup in Atlanta, in which England suffered a dramatic reversal from 1:0 to 1:2 against Argentina, the name Thomas Tuchel has become the most attacked on the Island. Fans, legends and tabloids have pointed to the German as the sole and main culprit for the failure. Who is really the man behind the mask of a distant perfectionist, whose defensive decisions shattered the dream of millions of English people? We offer you little-known facts about his origin, education, family background, hobbies, scandalous moments and personal life.

The „Atlanta“ Nightmare: The tactics of fear and the anger of the fans

When the Football Association (FA) officially announced Tuchel's appointment, tabloids and social media erupted in unprecedented criticism. The British newspaper Daily Mail quoted angry comments from furious English supporters, among which phrases such as: “My grandfather didn't fight in two world wars so we could have a German as our national team coach!“.

Now, after the loss to Argentina, this anger has reached a boiling point. Leading 1-0 thanks to a goal by Anthony Gordon, Tuchel decided to “park the bus“ and defend the result for more than 30 minutes, making extremely defensive substitutions (bringing in defenders like Dan Byrne). However, proven genius Lionel Messi punished the German's fear, assisting Enzo Fernandez's equalizer and the late winner Lautaro Martinez's header in the 92nd minute.

Media like BBC Sport and The Guardian quoted former captain Wayne Rooney as saying: “It all started with the manager. We were too passive, he made tactical mistakes“. Captain Harry Kane also made no secret of his disappointment: “Once we took the lead we just tried to hold on to the score, which at this level is not enough“. Tuchel himself further angered the fans by telling Yahoo Sports, that the team played one of its best matches and has nothing to regret.

Early years, family environment and education

Thomas Tuchel was born on August 29, 1973 in the small Bavarian town of Krumbach.

Family environment: He grew up in a strict but supportive Catholic family. His father, Rudolf Tuchel, is a former football coach and the first mentor who taught him iron discipline on the pitch. His mother, Gabriele, has always insisted on a balance between sports and studies.

He grew up in a strict but supportive Catholic family. His father, Rudolf Tuchel, is a former football coach and the first mentor who taught him iron discipline on the pitch. His mother, Gabriele, has always insisted on a balance between sports and studies. Education: Unlike many of his colleagues, Tuchel has a serious academic background. He completed his secondary education at the local "Zimpert-Kramer" high school, and later graduated with a degree in „Business Administration“ at the University of Stuttgart.

Life's tragedy and wild parties in Stuttgart

The great sports tragedy in the life of the young German came when he was only 24 years old. As a promising defender in the Ulm team, he suffered a severe and irreversible knee cartilage injury, which put an abrupt end to his football career.

World Media BBC Sport reveals a curious period of his life after this shock. To support himself during his studies in Stuttgart, Tuchel started working as a bartender in a nightclub. The establishment is located in a building that was a former music store that became the epicenter of the German hip-hop wave and wild midnight parties. The future manager does not hide that this experience behind the bar helped him understand human psychology and get out of depression after the injury. Another little-known fact mentioned by The Mirror, is that in his youth the powerful tactician also worked briefly as model, participating in photo shoots for German magazines.

Personal life: Divorce from first wife and new love

The specialist's personal life is also the subject of serious interest and paparazzi chases. For 13 years he has been married to Sisi Tuchel – a former respected journalist at the prestigious German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. The couple have two daughters, Emma and Kim, whom Tuchel fiercely protects from the media space.

In April 2022, the couple officially divorced. Soon after, English tabloids revealed his new relationship with the young Brazilian Natalie Guerreiro Allen. The island's media often speculate that it is the turbulent twists and turns in his personal life that influence his explosive character on the touchline.

Scandalous moments and the label “Dictator“

In football circles, Thomas Tuchel is known for his perfectionism, bordering on control. The German publication Deutsche Welle recalls that during his time at Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, some players openly called him „dictator“ because of his strict requirements for sleep, diet and behavior. He did not shy away from entering into sharp public conflicts with the management of his clubs (as happened at PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich). Now in the England national team, the anger of the fans is so great that after the fiasco against Argentina, thousands called for his immediate dismissal, although the Football Association has announced for the time being that he will remain in his post for Euro 2028.

Hobbies, interests and a big heart

Outside of football, Tuchel is described by sports analysts as a true intellectual.

Music and art: As a child, he was a huge fan of the pop group ABBA, and today he is interested in modern architecture, design, and French literature.

As a child, he was a huge fan of the pop group ABBA, and today he is interested in modern architecture, design, and French literature. Psychology: He reads a lot of specialized literature on mental health and the motivation of large groups of people.

Behind his sharp character, however, lies an unexpectedly big heart. Sports chroniclers tell of a touching gesture from his time in Paris. When he finds out that the Filipino housekeeper who cleans his house is working overtime to raise money for his child's vital heart surgery, Tuchel covers the entire cost of the treatment. Before leaving France for London, he goes even further – buys and gives the woman a luxury villa in the Philippines, fulfilling her greatest dream of returning home to her family.