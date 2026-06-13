Nikola Tsolov reaches podium in sprint at Catalunya

Bulgarian driver Nikola Tsolov finished third in the Formula 2 sprint race at the “Catalunya“ track and recorded his fourth podium since the beginning of the season. For the Campos Racing driver, this is his first Top 3 finish, other than a victory, after triumphing in Australia, Miami and Monte Carlo earlier in the year, BTA reports. Tsolov made an impressive start and managed to gain two positions before the first corner. On the third lap, the Bulgarian overtook his teammate Noel Leon to climb to second place. At that time, the only driver ahead of him was Kush Maini, who a little later also recorded the fastest lap in the race.

Behind Tsolov, however, Gabriele Mini was exerting serious pressure. The Italian passed Leon and began chasing the Bulgarian driver. Over the course of many laps, Tsolov managed to held off his attacks, but in the final phase of the race he lost some of his pace.

On the 23rd lap, Mini managed to overtake him, and shortly after that, Colton Herta, who had participated in a Formula 1 practice session the day before, also passed the Bulgarian. However, Tsolov did not give up and on the last lap he regained third place after a successful attack on the American, thus guaranteeing himself another podium finish.

After the sprint race, Gabriele Mini remains the leader in the general standings with 71 points. Nikola Tsolov continues to occupy second position, with a gap of only three points. The main race for the Grand Prix of Catalonia is scheduled for Sunday at 12:25 Bulgarian time.