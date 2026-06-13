George Russell takes the qualifying in Catalunya

George Russell continued his impressive performance at the Catalan Grand Prix weekend after winning the qualifying for the Formula 1 race. The Mercedes driver turned the fastest lap on the track near Barcelona with a time of 1:14.679 minutes and will start from first position, BTA reports.

The Briton has been in excellent form since the beginning of the weekend, leading the standings in the first and third free practice sessions, and in the second he remained directly behind the leader. The qualifying session began with a 15-minute delay due to an accident by Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver crashed before he could record a fast lap and ultimately remained tenth. His teammate Lewis Hamilton performed significantly better, finishing in second place, just 0.064 seconds behind Russell, and will start from the front row.

The leader in the drivers' standings, Kimi Antonelli, will start from third position. The Mercedes driver was just over three tenths behind his teammate. Next to him on the grid will be world champion Lando Norris, who was three thousandths behind Antonelli.

The third row of the starting grid will be entirely occupied by Red Bull drivers - Max Verstappen and Isaac Hajjar. Behind them was Oscar Piastre in McLaren, followed by Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg and Charles Leclerc, who was left without a valid fastest lap. This is a new disappointment for the Monegasque, after he crashed out of his home race in Monaco just a week ago.