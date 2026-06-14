Fight after the Olympiacos-Panathinaikos match in Piraeus! (VIDEO)

The scandals surrounding the final series in the Greek basketball championship did not end with the final whistle. After Olympiacos' championship success over Panathinaikos with 89:85 in the decisive fifth game, the tension between the two teams escalated off the court, reports sportal.bg. Panathinaikos head coach Ergin Ataman made serious accusations against Olympiacos center Tyreek Jones (in red). According to the coach of the “green“, the basketball player attacked the team's star Kendrick Nunn in the locker room area after the end of the match.

“Tyreek Jones hit Nunn in the locker room. What is this? Is this Greek basketball? What is Tyreek Jones doing? It's a shame!“, said Ataman, quoted by the Greek publication SDNA.

According to the media, Jones waited for Nunn near the tunnel to the locker rooms, after which a physical confrontation occurred between the two. This led to new tension, as Panathinaikos players attempted to reach the Olympiacos basketball player, but were stopped by police officers.

It is also reported that the situation escalated into chaos, with clashes between Panathinaikos representatives and law enforcement agencies. According to SDNA, ensuring the safe removal of Tyreek Jones from the hall has become a top priority for the Piraeus police.

The tension between Jones and Nunn began during the match itself. With just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the two entered into a heated verbal and physical confrontation after a controversial game situation. This required the intervention of the referees and players from both teams.

After reviewing the incident, the referees imposed sanctions on both basketball players. Kendrick Nunn received a technical foul and was ejected from the game, while Tyreek Jones was penalized with an unsportsmanlike and technical foul, which also led to his suspension.

The events on the court also spilled over to the bench, with the referees calling one technical foul each for both teams.

In the end, Olympiacos managed to hold on to its lead and win the game 89:85, which brought the team the championship title in Greece after a 3:2 victory in the final series.