Thieves caught stealing equipment from England camp

The thieves who stole equipment from England's camp in the US have been caught. It involves two stuffed lions, a “Lego“ set and several pairs of expensive football boots. These are the items that were stolen from the England national team's camp in Kansas City, DPA reports.



After a smooth training camp in Florida, which passed without injuries or serious problems, the English team faced an unpleasant situation upon arrival at the training base in Kansas City. It was found that some of the team's equipment was missing. The mayor of the city, Quinton Lucas, said that local, state and federal authorities are working to investigate the theft, which occurred during the transportation of the equipment of the English national team, BTA reports.



Two men have already been charged in the case - Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal. According to Jackson County Prosecutor Melissa Johnson, they are charged with theft of property, and if proven guilty, they could receive up to seven years in prison.



Court documents show that among the stolen items are four pairs of soccer cleats, five pairs of shoes, autographed England national team jerseys, an official World Cup ball and a pair of goalkeeper gloves. The list also includes two stuffed lions and a “Lego“ set, recreating “Nike Air“ shoes. The English Football Association said most of the stolen equipment had been recovered before the team's first training session at the Swope Soccer Village.



England reserve goalkeeper Dean Henderson also confirmed that he had received his kit back. Asked if his boots and gloves had arrived in Kansas City, he smiled and said: "Yes, fortunately. I think they were stolen but I've got them back now so it's all good."

England open their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday. The Three Lions' other opponents in Group L are Panama and Ghana.