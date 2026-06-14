Rashford could return to Manchester United

The future of Marcus Rashford is once again the subject of serious speculation, after reports emerged that the English international could still continue his career at Manchester United. Until recently, the striker's position seemed categorical - he no longer wanted to wear the "Red Devils" team.

Rashford's main goal was to stay in Barcelona after his loan spell at Camp Nou, but the Catalan club has decided not to activate his €30 million buyout clause. According to sportal.bg, Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the player, but so far there have been no concrete offers from any of these clubs.

Rashford is currently in the United States with the England national team, but according to information from “The Sun“ in recent weeks, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has maintained constant contact with him. The coach has tried to convince the striker that he still has a future at “Old Trafford“ and that he can restart his career at the club.

Rashford's last match for Manchester United dates back to December 2024 against Nottingham Forest. His contract with the club runs until June 2028, and according to the publication, Carrick has made it clear that the doors to “Old Trafford“ remain open for his return.