The new scandal of the 2026 World Cup: ads during matches angered Pochettino, Klopp and Deschamps

The 2026 World Cup has barely started, but it is already at the center of a serious controversy. The reason is not a referee's decision or a controversial goal, but the new mandatory hydration breaks introduced by FIFA. According to the regulations, there are two three-minute breaks in each match - one in each half. The official reason is to protect the players from the high temperatures in the USA, Mexico and Canada. However, critics believe that the real goal is to provide additional advertising time for television operators.

The controversy erupted during the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. After Raul Jimenez scored, Fox TV interrupted the broadcast for an advertising block announced as part of the hydration break. The media was even late in returning to the live broadcast, and American viewers missed some of the action on the pitch.

The British media quickly dubbed the incident “Watergate“ - a play on words between the English word for water and the political scandal “Watergate“, which led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon.

While “Fox” aired commercials during the interruptions, rival Spanish-language television “Telemundo” kept the stadium picture and used only advertising graphics, without interrupting the live broadcast.

According to analyst Michael Johnson of “S&P Global”, the 2026 World Cup will have a total of 208 such breaks, which means 624 minutes of additional advertising time. According to his estimates, the price of individual advertising slots could reach between 7 and 9 million dollars.

The dissatisfaction does not come only from the fans. A number of coaches have also spoken out against the new rule. “I support such interruptions only in extreme conditions. If the weather is normal, they are unnecessary“, said the US coach Mauricio Pochettino.“French coach Didier Deschamps also expressed reservations, emphasizing that such stops disrupt the rhythm of the game. A similar position was taken by the Portuguese coach Roberto Martinez.”

However, the harshest criticism came from Jurgen Klopp. The former Liverpool manager accused football executives of putting commercial interests above the game itself.”

“Football has been taken hostage by people sitting in air-conditioned offices. They present this idea as caring for the players, but in fact it serves the sponsors. "The game should flow like a river, and we are building dams to let the ads flow through. Football was the main event, and now it risks becoming the backdrop to an advertising spectacle," Klopp told German broadcaster ZDF.