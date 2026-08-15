Ciro Immobile hangs up his boots

Italian striker Ciro Immobile has announced the end of his professional football career at the age of 36. The news was announced by Paris FC, where the former Italian international continued his career after his stay in Bologna, BTA reports.

“This is a difficult moment for me. I loved my journey with all my heart, but I want to be honest with myself. The decision is not easy, but it is time to rest and spend time with my family“, said Immobile.

In his rich career, the striker has worn the teams of Juventus, Genoa, Torino, Lazio, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Besiktas, Bologna and Paris FC. Before joining the French club, he played for Bologna, and in 2025 he defended the colors of Besiktas.

The strongest period in his career was associated with Lazio. With the capital club, Immobile won the Italian Cup and two Super Cups of the country. He is also the most successful player in the history of Lazio with 207 goals.

For the Italian national team, Immobile has 57 matches, in which he scored 17 goals and made 8 assists. His greatest success with the “azurri“ is the European title in 2021.