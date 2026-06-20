Morocco beats Scotland with fastest goal of World Cup

The Moroccan national football team defeated Scotland 1-0 in a match from the second round of the group stage of the World Cup. The match was held in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA.

Ismael Saibari scored a goal in the second minute of the match, the fastest goal of this World Cup.

Morocco topped Group C with 4 points. Scotland (3 points), Brazil (1) and Haiti (0) follow. Brazil and Haiti will play their match on June 20, starting at 3:30 a.m. Bulgarian time.

In the final round, Morocco will face Haiti, while Brazil will play Scotland. The matches will be held on the night of June 26, Moscow time.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time, will end on July 19. The current winner is the Argentine team.