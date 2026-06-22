A historic night for the Pharaohs: Mohamed Salah leads Egypt to first World Cup victory

The Egyptian national team has written golden pages in its football history.

The selection of the “Pharaohs“ achieved its first victory at the World Cup finals, beating New Zealand 3-1 in a dramatic clash in the second round of Group G, played at the “BC Place“ stadium in Canada.

The match started badly for the African team. In the 15th minute, defender Finn Surman blew up the New Zealand fans, heading in a cross from a corner by Tim Paine for 1-0. “Ol The Whites held onto their lead until the break, but in the second half, Egypt's class had its say.

The big turnaround started in the 58th minute, when Mostafa Zico restored parity after an assist from Mohamed Hani. The attack of the "Pharaohs" intensified and in the 67th minute, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah threw the stands into ecstasy. The captain received the ball in the penalty area and with a precise left-footed shot left no chance for the opposing goalkeeper for 2:1.

The point of contention was put by reserve Trezeguet in the 82nd minute. He took advantage of Salah's perfect pass after a learned corner kick and made the final 3:1.

With this success and after the goalless draw between Belgium and Iran in the other match of the stream, Egypt single-handedly led the standings in Group G with an asset of 4 points. Iran and Belgium have 2 points each, while New Zealand remain bottom with 1 point. In the final round, Egypt faces Iran in Seattle, with even a draw securing them a historic qualification for the knockout stages.