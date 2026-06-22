Yanick Sinner continues to dominate not only the world rankings, but also in terms of prize money income in 2026.



According to calculations, the Italian is the tennis player with the highest earnings per minute of playing time during the season. The world No. 1 has earned an average of about 1,403 euros for every minute spent on the court.



The impressive statistics are a reflection of his almost flawless campaign so far. Sinner has only lost three times since the start of the season and has won all five ATP tournaments in which he has participated – Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and the tournament in Rome.



In second place in this unusual ranking is Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard has made an average of 1320 euros per playing minute, despite having participated in fewer tournaments than his great rival.



The third position is occupied by Alexander Zverev. The German has crossed the 1000 euro per minute mark, having accumulated over 6.3 million euros in prize funds. His average value reaches 1149 euros per minute, with his triumph at “Roland Garros“ and his constant rankings in the final stages of major tournaments having a major contribution to this.



Novak Djokovic also finds a place among the leaders. Although he no longer plays as often as in the best years of his career, the Serb continues to maintain an impressive efficiency with an average of around 748 euros per minute spent on the court.



Surprisingly, fifth place goes to another Italian - Flavio Cobolli. Thanks to his strong performance and reaching the final of “Roland Garros“, he earned over 2.7 million euros during the season, which equates to an average of 685 euros for every minute played.



Top 5 in terms of earnings per minute in 2026



1. Yannick Sinner - 1403 euros

2. Carlos Alcaraz - 1320 euros

3. Alexander Zverev - 1149 euros

4. Novak Djokovic - 748 euros

5. Flavio Cobolli – 685 euros