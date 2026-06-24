Alex Senteyes signs contract with Bulgarian football champion Levski

Bulgarian football champion Levski has signed Spanish left-back Alex Senteyes on a free transfer from Almeria, the club announced.

26-year-old Senteyes, who is a Valencia youth player, signed a contract with the "blues" for the next three seasons.

In recent years, he has made 135 appearances with 3 goals and 10 assists for Almeria, but his contract expired and the defender decided to accept the offer of the Bulgarian giants.

In his career so far, the left-back has also played for Valencia's reserve team and for the Portuguese Famalicao.

Senteyes has also played for the Spanish national youth teams under 17 and under 19, in which his mentor was the current coach of "La Roja" Luis de la Fuente.

The Iberian is the fourth new addition to the "blues" this summer after David Couso, Reinaldo and Adrian Raichev.

Levski starts the new season on July 7 at 9:30 PM with a visit to Borac Banja Luka in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.