Group H drama: Spain deceives Uruguay, Cape Verde holds historic position at 2026 World Cup

The final round of Group H at the 2026 World Cup offered a huge tactical battle and an unexpected outcome.

One of the main favorites for the trophy - Spain, managed to break Uruguay's resistance with 1:0 in the group derby. At the same time, absolute outsider Cape Verde created a new feat, holding 0:0 against Saudi Arabia, which left the African team in the fight for a historic ranking in the 1/16-finals.

Spain tamed the “Russians“ and grabbed the top

The match at the "Guadalajara" stadium in Mexico pitted two former world champions in a direct clash for first place. The Spanish national team, led by young star Lyamin Yamal, controlled the events on the field for most of the match, reports the sports editorial office of FOX Sports.

The key moment: The only and precious goal for the European champion fell at the very end of the first half, when Alex Baena proved to be the most resourceful in the penalty area and overcame the South American defense.

The only and precious goal for the European champion fell at the very end of the first half, when Alex Baena proved to be the most resourceful in the penalty area and overcame the South American defense. Late drama: In the second half, Uruguay, led by the experienced Marcelo Bielsa, threw everything into the attack, as the defeat threatened their direct qualification. The pressure of the “Uruguay“ increased after the injury of midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who left the field on a stretcher, reports NBC News. In the final minutes, Ferran Torres hit the crossbar for the Spaniards, and in added time, the Uruguayan players had serious claims for a penalty after a collision between Dani Olmo and Federico Viñas, but the referee remained silent, summarizes The Athletic blog.

With this success, Spain collected 7 points and finished as the leader in Group H.

Heroism in Houston: Debutant Cape Verde rejects Saudi Arabia

In the other group match, played at the stadium in Houston (USA), Saudi Arabia needed a mandatory victory to advance. However, the Asian team faced a superbly organized defense of Cape Verde, writes the international agency Reuters=

The match was marked by enormous tension and tactical cunning:

The hero goalkeeper: The big figure for the Africans was once again the experienced goalkeeper Vozinha, who made several key saves and frustrated the Saudi attackers, led by Salem Al-Dawsari, notes Fox Sports.

The big figure for the Africans was once again the experienced goalkeeper Vozinha, who made several key saves and frustrated the Saudi attackers, led by Salem Al-Dawsari, notes Fox Sports. Missed chances: In the second half, the match opened up, with Jamiro Monteiro missing the clearest opportunity for Cape Verde, shooting straight at the opposing goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais. Until the end, Saudi Arabia risked everything, but to no avail.

The situation in Group H after the final referee signals

The 0:0 draw turned out to be strategic for Cape Verde. The team collected 3 points (after draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia) and took third place in the group. According to the new FIFA regulations for the 2026 World Cup with 48 teams, the top two teams from each group, as well as the 8 best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16. The “Blue Sharks“ have an excellent chance of making it, while Saudi Arabia is out of the race.

Uruguay remains in second place with 2 points, but thanks to its better goal difference than the previous goal draws (1:1 and 2:2), it also secures a place in the eliminations, Al Jazeera reports.