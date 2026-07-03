David vs. Goliath in Miami: World Cup champions Argentina face off against sensation Cape Verde

The World Cup is entering its hottest phase, and the “Hard Rock“ stadium in Miami is ready to host one of the most intriguing clashes of the 1/16 finals.

For the first time in history, the reigning Golden Globe winner Argentina and the absolute debutant Cape Verde will face each other. The match starts at 01:00 Bulgarian time on July 4 (Friday vs. Saturday).

Team form: The Perfect vs. The Undefeated

Lionel Scaloni's team went through Group J with a full nine points, recording victories over Algeria (3:0), Austria (2:0) and Jordan (3:1). The big news about the “albiceleste“ is the phenomenal form of captain Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old genius already has 6 goals in the tournament and single-handedly leads the scorer list. With his goal against Jordan, Messi rewrote history, becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive matches at World Cup finals, and increased his record to 19 goals in total at World Cups.

On the other side is the tale of the tournament. Cape Verde - an island nation with a population of just over half a million - became the smallest nation ever to make it past the group stage. Led by coach Bubista, the "Blue Sharks" remained unbeaten in Group H after three memorable draws against giants: 0-0 with Spain, 2-2 with Uruguay and 0-0 with Saudi Arabia.

Tactical duel and key figures

Argentina is expected to impose total pressure and control possession of the ball. Midfielder Cristian Romero has recovered from a minor knee injury and returns to defense, while Messi will partner Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez up front.

Cape Verde will rely on their iron defensive organization, which has conceded only two goals so far. The team's big star is the 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar Dias - Vozinha, who made incredible saves against Spain. In the middle of the field, Kevin Pina will play a key role in blocking the Argentine attacks, and on the wing, the well-known Ludogorets midfielder - Deroy Duarte - will act.

What did they say before the match?

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina coach): “We are in good shape, but the opponent deserves a lot of respect. We saw how evenly matched the forces are at this World Cup. The match will not be easy, in the eliminations every mistake sends you home.“

“We are in good shape, but the opponent deserves a lot of respect. We saw how evenly matched the forces are at this World Cup. The match will not be easy, in the eliminations every mistake sends you home.“ José Maria Neves (President of Cape Verde): “We went to this World Cup to write our own destiny against the champions. We will face Messi with the same determination and desire to win. There is nothing to fear.“

The winner of this match will qualify for the 1/8 finals in Atlanta, where they will meet the winner of the match between Australia and Egypt.

Sources: FIFA.com, Gong.bg and Sportal.bg