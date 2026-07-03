British Grand Prix starts today: Silverstone welcomes Formula 1 for a weekend with a sprint format

The British Formula 1 Grand Prix officially starts today, July 3, 2026, at the legendary "Silverstone" track. The weekend is one of the most anticipated of the year, as it includes the exciting sprint format. This means that the teams will only have one free practice session before the first important points-scoring session.

Full weekend program (Bulgarian time)

The dynamics on the track start on Friday with the sprint qualifying, go through Saturday's short race and culminate in Sunday's main race:

Friday (July 3): 2.30pm – Single free workout 18:30 – Sprint Qualifying

Saturday (July 4): 14:00 – Sprint race (17 laps) 18:00 – Qualification for the Sunday Grand Prix

Sunday (July 5): 17:00 hrs – Main race (52 laps)



Highlights and intrigues on the track

The track with a length of 5.891 km is a true test for aerodynamics on a bolide. Legendary high-speed conquests Maggotts, Beckettsand Chapelwill also put the pilot on the limit.

Favorite: Leader in the championship Andrea Kimi Antoneli gets in on the weekend with a comfortable prednina from 40 points and the status is based on the contender.

British bloc: George Russell, who plotted the last move to Austria, and the Mercedes selectman Louis Hamilton is indignant se for Ferrari and prizhavashch record 9 win here) will also count on powerful reinforcements from the tribunite. Acting Svetoven champion Lando Noris is defending victory on Silverstone from Minalata Godina with crew on McLaren.

Crying from Red Bull:Max Verstapen showing a strong tempo in Minalia Krug and e ready and fail the British party on the Islands.

Bulgarskata trace: Nikola Tsolov in the cue ball for the VVV Formula 2 title

There is an exclusive deposit for the Bulgarian hair dryer. Rodniyat pilot Nikola Tsolovse namir in incredible form in supporting championship at Formula 2. Trace of fear and triumph in main connection to Austria, Tzolov Pristiga on Silverstone itself two points behind the leader Gabriele Mini. Negovite sessions will begin with training in Petuk from 12:00 o'clock and qualification at 14:55 o'clock.

The forecast for the time promised a sunny and hot weekend without prevailing and with temperatures up to 27 ° C, which guarantees perfect conditions for the holidays.

Sources: Sportal.bg, ClubS1.bg, Formula1.com.