The summer transfer window in Premier League and the Scottish elite entered its hottest phase.

In the early hours of today's July 3, 2026 the leading clubs formalized several landmark deals and began an open war for the most promising young talents on the Island.

Here are the most important news from the last hours that will rearrange the forces before the start of the new season:

Record offensive: Tottenham pays £100 million for Tonali

Tottenham have blown up the market after finalizing a record deal in their history for the Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has been given full financial backing, with Spurs set to pay a fee of £92.5 million plus a further £7.5 million in easily achievable bonuses. This is the second day in a row of huge spending for the Londoners, after they also brought in Matheus Fernandes from West Ham for £85 million yesterday.

Manchester City have snatched the "miracle" Leicester under Arsenal's nose

The transfer war between Manchester City and Arsenal for Leicester's young pearl Jeremy Monga ended with a brutal turnaround. The winger had already been agreed to move to the Emirates, but the Citizens stormed into the negotiations in the early hours of the day. City made a bid worth £10 million, completely blocking Mikel Arteta's plans and securing the signature of one of England's greatest talents. The deal comes just hours after City announced the record signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

More Premier League and Championship deals

Middlesbrough have secured the services of the 23-year-old winger Miles Peart-Harris . The player arrives on a free transfer after his contract with Oxford United expired.

have secured the services of the 23-year-old winger . The player arrives on a free transfer after his contract with Oxford United expired. Reading have officially announced the transfer of striker Jacob Brown from Luton. The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the "Royals".

News from Scotland: St. Mirren with a new goalkeeper

In the Scottish Premiership, the most active team in the early hours of July 3 was St. Mirren. The club has officially signed 25-year-old Australian goalkeeper Jacob Chapman from Huddersfield. The guard has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for another season.

Sources: Sky Sports Transfer Centre, BBC Sport Transfers and FootballTransfers UK