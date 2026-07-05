Grigor Dimitrov advances at Wimbledon after 5-set spectacular victory

Grigor Dimitrov has qualified for the fourth round of the British Open for the sixth time in his career, equaling his achievement last year, when he also played in the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament in London, had a 2-0 set lead against Yannick Sinner, but was injured and had to withdraw.

Dimitrov, whose best achievement at "Wimbledon" semi-finalist in 2014, defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 6:3, 6:4, 3:6, 5:7, 6:3 in a match that lasted three hours and 35 minutes on the Centre Court in London.

His next opponent will be 23-year-old Arthur Ferry (Great Britain), who earlier today defeated Belgian Zizou Bergs 2:6, 7:5, 2:6, 7:6(3), 7:6(5).

The Bulgarian number one and the 30-year-old former finalist in the British capital in 2021 played a contested clash, in which Dimitrov secured a two-set lead, but the Italian equalized, forcing a full mobilization for the Haskovo player.

Dimitrov started the match confidently and made a breakthrough in the fourth game for a 3:1 lead, taking advantage of his first opportunity, then pulled 4:1. Berrettini reflected two more points for the Bulgarian to break in the next game and reduced to 2:4, but Grigor Dimitrov kept his lead to 6:3.

Dimitrov continued to play attackingly in the second set, Berrettini at times made it difficult for him with strong shots, but the Bulgarian tennis star made a second break in the match, leading 5:4. Subsequently, he served for the set and demonstrated self-control, reaching 6:4 and a 2:0 lead in parts.

Grigor Dimitrov had a chance to break in the third game of the third set, but Matteo Berrettini led 2:1. In these moments, Dimitrov relied mainly on second serve, the Italian made it difficult for him in the sixth game, made a break and broke away with 4:2. Berrettini consolidated the break for a 5:2 lead, the rivals exchanged another game and at 5:3 the Italian tennis player served for the set. Bulgaria's first racket reflected the first opportunity for Matteo Berrettini, created two break points, which, however, his opponent saved and realized his third set point for 6:3 in his favor.

A decision to close the roof followed, which also required a 15-minute break. After that, Grigor Dimitrov allowed another break in the first game of the fourth set and fell behind by 1:3. The Bulgarian remained cool-headed and with a series of 3:0, including a return of the break in the sixth game, turned it around to 4:3. Dimitrov had an advantage at 5:4, before Berrettini equalized with his second break in this part, in turn making a turnaround for 6:5, then closed the set at 7:5, tying for 2:2.

Grigor Dimitrov fought for two opportunities to break in the fourth game of the fifth set and realized the second, leading 3:1, and a little later 4:1. At 5:3, Dimitrov served for the victory in the duel and at 40:15, he reached two match points. The first was unsuccessful, but the Bulgarian realized the second and triumphed in five sets.