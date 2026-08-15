Europe, Asia and North America against Infantino

The crisis surrounding Gianni Infantino is deepening after the leaders of UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation publicly opposed the FIFA president, reports AP.

The three confederations accused Infantino of violating the trust of football organizations with his plans to attract private investors in the financial operations surrounding the World Cups.

In a joint letter, criticism is directed not only at the idea itself, but also at the way in which it was prepared. According to the heads of the confederations, these are actions taken without the necessary consultation with the key structures of world football.

The definition that football does not belong to one person, but to the clubs, federations and millions of supporters.

The scandal is already having practical consequences. European football organizations have threatened to boycott certain FIFA tournaments, and pressure on Infantino to step down before the next presidential election is increasing.

Against this backdrop, the FIFA president continues to have the support of a number of countries, which indicates that the conflict is gradually turning into a power struggle within the world football organization.