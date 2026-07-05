Novak Djokovic defeated Russian Roman Safiulin at Wimbledon

Former world number 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Russian Roman Safiulin 7:6 (6), 6:3, 3:6, 6:3 in three hours and 25 minutes on the court. This was the 106th victory of the 39-year-old Serb, who is number 1 in the history of the tournament in London by this indicator. Since 2017, Nole Djokovic has consistently reached at least the quarterfinals, and this is his ninth in a row, BTA reported.

Djokovic started the match with a break, but Safiulin immediately returned the break and the two started from 1:1. The Russian also broke in the sixth game and then consolidated it for 5:2. He had two chances to win the first set in the eighth game, but missed them. Then he lost his serve, and the Serb tied it at 5:5. It came to a tiebreak, in which both made many mini-breaks, and Nole led 6:4, but missed two chances to close the set. This happened a little later, as he prevailed 8:6.

In the second set, Djokovic made a break for 4:2 and then calmly took the games on his serve to lead 2:0.

In the third set, Safiulin led 2:0, but Djokovic quickly tied it at 2:2. However, the Russian once again took the serve from his opponent and reduced the score, winning the set 6:3.

Novak Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles, did not allow it to reach the fifth set, achieving a reliable 3:0 lead in the fourth and calmly closing the match 6:3.

The Serb made 10 aces to Safiulin's 9, as well as 43 winning shots to the Russian's 45. Djokovic was traditionally better at returns, which gave him an important advantage.

In the quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic awaits the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"Another victory, Roman started the match very well, he was aggressive, he is a solid player whom I respect a lot. I wish him all the best for the rest of the season. He should be proud of his performance. I think the good serve helped me a lot in the fourth set.