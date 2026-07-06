Erling Haaland: This is the greatest day of my career with the national team

The sensation of the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada is already a fact. In an epic clash of the 1/8-finals, played in East Rutherford, Norway eliminates five-time world champion Brazil 2-1

What the main players said immediately after the match - see the comments of the players, staff, media and fans

Voices from the locker room: What did they say?

Norway staff and players: “We believed we were eliminated“

Erling Haaland (Norway striker):

“This is the greatest day of my career with the national team. We knew that Brazil had incredible individuals, but we were a real team. My second goal just happened on instinct – I saw the gap and shot. We are writing history!“

Stole Solbakken (Norway coach):

„Brazil came in as the absolute favorite, but we were prepared for absolutely every scenario, including penalties. Nyland's save at the beginning gave us wings. Holland proved why he is the best in the world“

Brazil camp: Missed chances and anger

Neymar (Brazil captain):

„It hurts. We wasted too many clear chances. Football is brutal when you don't take your chances. My challenge with Niland? He provoked our fans and teammates the whole game, emotions ran high“

Marquinhos (Brazil defender):

„We made two fatal mistakes in defense and Holland punished us. We apologize to all of Brazil, this elimination is a huge disgrace for us.“

World media: „Tactical suicide“ and „King of the North“

The reactions of the leading sports publications were not long in coming and were merciless towards the South American giants:

Globo (Brazil): „Crash of hopes for a sixth title! Ancelotti's tactical impotence left Bruno Guimaraes to build the game alone, and Endrik's disastrous entry drove the final nail into our coffin. The wait for the title will be extended to 28 years“

The Athletic (USA/UK): „Brazil were totally put to sleep and outplayed collectively. While they relied on chaotic individual breakthroughs, Norway demonstrated enviable patience. A bow to the King of the North – Holland decided the match with absolute surgical precision.“

L'Equipe (France): „Norway remains the only nation on the planet that Brazil has never beaten in history Medium. A true tactical triumph for Solbakken, whose substitutions turned the game around at the perfect moment“

Fans' Analysis: The Net Overheated

Social media platforms literally crashed after the final whistle. While Scandinavian fans celebrated on the streets of New York and Oslo The Athletic, Brazilian fans vented their anger on Reddit and X. The main target was Guimaraes' penalty kick: “Stop with those pathetic bouncing steps! Just step up and rip it off the ball!“ – was one of the most popular comments. The fans also deservedly praised goalkeeper Nyland, calling him an “absolute beast“ for his key saves before Holland's goals.

Norway continues its historic march to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where it will await the winner of the Mexico – England pair.

Sources: The Athletic, Goal.com, Reddit r/soccer, ESPN

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