Betano with new no deposit bonus offers

The fight for each new user by the various betting companies is fierce, as the competition in the market is becoming increasingly fierce. This requires each brand to be as innovative as possible in its approach, especially with regard to its bonus offers. Trends must be followed and good practices often borrowed from competitors. This is what Betano does, which has also joined the no deposit bonus craze that has gripped players in recent months, if not years. This offer has become very popular, and Betano is also trying to come up with interesting offers of this type for its various sections. Today we will talk about one specific option that would be of interest to casino lovers.

What is a no deposit bonus?

Let's start by explaining the nature of this offer, which at first glance sounds almost like something fantastic and non-existent. However, it is quite real and is offered by more and more operators, including one of the most progressive in recent years, Betano. The idea, as the name suggests, is that we do not need to make any personal investment on the site of the respective bookmaker in order to take a certain amount of virtual funds, which we can then play. Naturally, there are often some rules for playing the bonus, which the client must comply with if he wants to withdraw his winnings to his personal account.

What kind of no-deposit bonus does Betano offer?

Let's move on specifically to the offer of the “orange“ brand, which this time has focused its efforts mainly on casino lovers. We know that they are a large part of the gambling players and it is especially important to keep their attention. Betano Bulgaria offers 200 free spins for one specific slot machine from the company's portfolio. It is 5 Burning Clover Chance, which is gaining increasing popularity and is inspired by the mythical stories about four-leaf clovers in Ireland. It may even be a stroke of luck for some lucky person.

How do I activate a no deposit bonus from Betano?

It is important to emphasize that the offer, in principle, is valid only for newly registered customers, and not for those who have already completed the registration process a long time ago and may even be considered loyal users. There are other offers for them. Here you need to use a special promo code, which is entered in the registration form, in a field specifically designated for this purpose. This is the bonus code NODEP. If you use it, immediately after activating the account you will receive 50 free spins, which will be credited to your user profile. After successful verification, you will receive another 150, each with a nominal value of 0.10 cents. From there, you can start your experience with the aforementioned slot machine.

Are there other no-deposit bonuses from Betano?

The offer does not stop only with a bonus for new customers, of course. Interest must be maintained over time, as competitors will not let it go. If a new customer shows the necessary activity and loyalty for a certain period, he will relatively quickly become part of Betano's VIP list. There, you will be able to receive a variety of interesting offers, including more no-deposit bonuses for sports and casinos.

Warning: Participation in gambling is not just fun and carries a risk of developing a gambling addiction! More information about responsible gambling and risk prevention is available at nra.bg.