End of an era: Ronaldo leaves with 'clear conscience and tears in his eyes'

A dramatic goal by substitute Mikel Merino in the first minute of added time gave Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in a round of 16 clash at the 2026 World Cup in Dallas. The loss ended Portugal's campaign and the dream of the 41-year-old captain Cristiano Ronaldo to lift the world title. Immediately after the final whistle, the legendary striker left the field in tears. A little later, he made an emotional statement, and serious turmoil occurred in the Portuguese camp with the resignation of coach Roberto Martinez.

Cristiano's confession: “Before me, Portugal had nothing“

In the mix zone after the match Sportal.bg quoted an excited Ronaldo, who did not hid his disappointment but defended his legacy:

„I'm leaving with a clear conscience. I did everything I could. Portugal had never won a cup before me and now they have three. We won Euro 2016, which I think is as much of an achievement as the World Cup. We gave it our all... we played a good game, but Spain are among the best. They will reach the final or be close to it“.

Ronaldo reiterated that this would be his last World Cup, but refused to announce an immediate retirement from football:

„It was my last World Cup, yes. But as for the rest, I have time to think, to be with my family and not to speak hastily“.

Tremors in Portugal's headquarters: Roberto Martinez resigns

The big news from the “Maritimes“ camp, besides the elimination, was the official departure of coach Roberto Martinez. In front of the media, according to The Independent, he said:

„This is the end of the cycle. It's important to have a new voice, a new leader. I came with the aim of winning the World Cup and since I didn't do that, there's no point in continuing. The Portuguese people can be proud of this team. It's a real shame that we hit the post through Nuno Mendes and we deserved to send the game into extra time. "Luck just wasn't on our side."

Martinez defended his decision to keep Ronaldo on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, telling ESPN that "when the team needs a goal, you can't take Cristiano Ronaldo off."

The joy in the Spain camp

The Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente expressed satisfaction with the strategic victory and noted the role of the players who appeared as substitutes:

„It was a great match, two super teams – this could have been a final. It is normal to suffer until the end. We always say that the most important players are those who come off the bench and materialize the work of their colleagues“.

The reactions of the media and critics: „Selfishness“ vs. „Legendary heritage“

Portugal's elimination sparked a wave of polar comments in the world's sports media and among football analysts: