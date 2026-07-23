Marc Cucurreia moves the world with an unforgettable gesture to a disabled fan - VIDEO

A touching moment that will remain forever in the hearts of football fans took place during the celebrations for Spain's triumph with the World Cup in Madrid. Marc Cucurreia, one of the heroes of "La Furia", showed that true champions are known not only by their skills on the field, but also by the size of their hearts.

While the celebrations were in full swing, Cucurreia noticed a disabled fan among the crowd. Without hesitation, he approached, carrying the heavy golden trophy, and gave this man a moment that he will remember for the rest of his life. Smiles, photos and warm words accompanied the meeting, and the most emotional moment came when the football player allowed the fan to touch and kiss the cup – a symbol of dreams come true.

After the brief but extremely meaningful contact, Cucurreya said goodbye to his admirer and rejoined his teammates to continue the celebrations. This gesture, captured by dozens of cameras and shared on social media, caused a storm of admiration and comments around the world.



