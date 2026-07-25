Ludogorets part ways with Pipa

Ludogorets (Razgrad) terminated the contract of Spanish defender Gonzalo Avila-Pipa, who never managed to earn a place in the team, and he signed a contract with Sabadell as a free agent - a newcomer in the Segunda Division, BTA reports. The defender's new club announced on its website that they had reached an agreement for the player to join the Sabadell team until 2027.

The 28-year-old right-back has a rich career in international football - he has played in European tournaments, as well as in the first and second divisions of Spain. The new signing can also play as a midfielder in a 3-5-2 system.

During his stay in Razgrad, he recorded only 19 matches for the first team and 20 for the second with one goal, arriving from Olympiacos on February 1, 2023. During this time, he was loaned to West Bromwich Albion in England, as well as to Spanish second division club Burgos. His other career moves included Huddersfield, Olympiacos, and Spanish clubs Espanyol and Gimnastic Tarragona.

Sabadel returned to the Segunda División via the play-offs for the first time in 10 years.