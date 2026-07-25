Hamilton is chasing a new record at his favorite track

The Hungarian Grand Prix could become another historic moment for Lewis Hamilton. The Ferrari driver is the record holder with eight victories at the “Hungaroring“ and with a new success he will equal his own peak achievement of nine victories at the same track, which he holds at “Silverstone“.

After ten rounds of the season, the Briton is second in the general classification, 45 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli. The expectation is that the track near Budapest will give Hamilton a chance to close the gap, as it does not place such a large emphasis on engine power.

Ferrari arrives in excellent spirits after strong results in recent starts, while McLaren and Red Bull are also preparing serious technical updates for qualifying and the race, Reuters reports.