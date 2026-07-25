Newcastle have officially signed 20-year-old midfielder Alaji Bamba from Monaco. The deal could be worth around £34m including bonuses, reports The Guardian. The French midfielder impressed last season with his performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, making 25 appearances and attracting the attention of a number of European clubs.

The transfer is part of Newcastle's strategy to attract young players who can become key figures in the team and at the same time increase their value on the market.

Manager Eddie Howe welcomed the signing of Bamba and said that the club sees in him a player with great potential for development.

Newcastle have already signed several young players during the summer transfer window, with the aim of gradually building a squad capable of competing at the highest level.