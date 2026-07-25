Lando Norris fastest in third free practice in Hungary

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the fastest time in the third free practice before the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix, BTA reports. On the “Hungaroring“ track, which is 4.381 kilometers long, the Briton recorded a lap of 1:17.939 minutes.



Norris overtook seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari, who finished second in the session, by 0.117 seconds. The third time was for the leader in the general classification Kimi Antonelli with Mercedes, who remained 0.129 seconds behind the McLaren driver.



Antonelli had a strong practice after missing the first session on Friday, when his car was entrusted to reserve driver Fred Vesti. The Italian finished 13th in the second practice session, but improved his performance significantly on Saturday.



His Mercedes teammate George Russell was sixth fastest, with Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen just behind him in seventh.



The practice session was temporarily interrupted by a red flag after Sergio Perez was forced to stop his Cadillac at the side of the track with a brake problem.



Kimi Antonelli arrives in Hungary as the championship leader after winning the Austrian Grand Prix last week - his sixth victory of the season. He has a 45-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, while George Russell is 50 points behind.