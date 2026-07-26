Neymar brings Santos a point with a penalty goal against the last in the standings

Santos pulled out a 2-2 draw against Chapecoense in a match from the 20th round of the Brazilian championship, after Neymar converted a penalty at the very end of the match, reports Sportal.bg. Thus, “Peiçe“ avoided a second defeat by the team from Santa Catarina this season and kept their place above the relegation zone. The bad news for the hosts is that Neymar will miss the next match after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

Santos did not impress with his play in the first half, but still retired at the break with a lead. In the 37th minute, Neymar scored after an excellent double pass with Bareal and gave his team the lead.

After the break, Chapecoense turned the tide of the match. Coach Rafael Lacerda made a good substitution, with Marcinho and Giovanni Augusto playing excellently. It was after their combination that Marcinho equalized in the 51st minute, and in the 62nd, an own goal by João Ananias brought a complete turnaround for the guests.

Neymar continued to be at the center of events in the second half. After a foul against him by Bruno Tubarão, he got into an argument with his opponent and received a yellow card. This was the fifth official warning for the striker, which means that he will miss the next championship match against Atletico PR.

In the closing minutes, Santos pressed in search of an equalizer. The decisive moment came in the 89th minute, when the referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Bruno Matias on Caballero. Neymar stood behind the ball and made no mistake, making the final 2:2.

Despite the saved point, Santos fans booed the team after the final whistle. Chapecoense now has 10 points, but remains last in the standings.