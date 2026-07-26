Real Madrid is willing to consider offers for French international Aurelien Choumany during the summer transfer window, reports the BBC. According to the information, the Spanish giant is getting closer to attracting Manchester City midfielder Rodri. It is the possible arrival of the Spanish international that could open the door to parting ways with Choumany, who moved to the “Santiago Bernabeu“ from Monaco in 2022, BTA adds.

The publication adds that the world champion with Spain Rodri has already reached an agreement with the 15-time European club champion, led by Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United is showing interest in Aurelien Choumany. At this stage, however, the expected transfer fee and the midfielder's financial demands do not fit the policy of the “Red Devils“, who are seeking to maintain strict control over costs. The 26-year-old Chuameni played 33 games in La Liga last season and scored one goal.