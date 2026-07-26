Arsenal prepares swap with Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez

Arsenal is preparing an offensive for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, and is ready to include Victor Gokeres in the deal plus a serious financial supplement, claims Cadena SER. “The Gunners“, who this week formalized the signing of Christos Tsolis from Bruges, continue to look for another classy addition in attack. After failing to attract Morgan Rodgers, who moved to Chelsea, the Londoners have focused their efforts on the Argentine international, reports sportal.bg.

According to the information, Julian Alvarez is among the most desired players by manager Mikel Arteta. The main obstacle to a possible transfer is the player's own desire to move to Barcelona. However, Atletico Madrid do not want to part with him in favor of a direct competitor in La Liga, which increases the chances of the English champion. Arsenal are ready to offer Victor Gokeres as part of the deal, adding £51.7m to the offer.

According to Cadena SER, Atletico Madrid are seriously considering a move. The club are expected to hold crucial talks with Alvarez after he returns from his summer break after playing for Argentina at the World Cup.

If the striker confirms his desire to leave, Arsenal would be his most likely next destination. There are two reasons – Atletico's refusal to sell to Barcelona and the possibility of immediately getting a quality replacement in the person of Gokeres.

Such a move would be a bold decision on the part of Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, as the Swedish striker only arrived at Arsenal last summer. In his debut season, he scored 21 goals in 55 games in all competitions and helped the team win the Premier League title.