CSKA turned Dunav around and took the three points

CSKA defeated the visiting Dunav Ruse 2:1 in a match from the third round of the First Football League.

Radoslav Apostolov opened the score for the guests in the 10th minute, but the hosts achieved a complete turnaround with goals from Joel Zvarts and Facundo Rodriguez, BTA reported.

Hristo Yanev's team climbed to fourth place in the standings with 7 points, two behind the leaders Levski and Ludogorets, while Dunav remains at the bottom with three losses from three matches since the beginning of the season.

The two teams played an equal first half, but after the break CSKA had total superiority.

The guests from Ruse were the first to take the lead in the result at the beginning of the match, after Apostolov scored with a shot from about 25 meters.

In the 17th minute, Joel Zvarts proved to be the most resourceful in the penalty area and after an addition equalized for the hosts. After that, the "reds" made two more passes and the half ended 1:1.

In the second half, Yanev made five substitutions, three of which at halftime, and his players continued to create chances. In the 79th minute, Rodriguez entered the penalty area and with a powerful diagonal shot with his left foot brought success to CSKA.