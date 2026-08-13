Lazio signs Fratesi from Inter and is already looking at Icardi

Davide Fratesi is getting closer to a transfer from Inter to Lazio.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have reached an agreement for the 26-year-old midfielder to move on loan. Lazio will pay 1 million euros for the loan, and the option to buy is set at 14 million euros. It could become mandatory if Fratesi makes a certain number of appearances and Lazio finishes at least tenth in Serie A. Inter will also retain 50% of the player's future transfer.

Fratesi is due to undergo a medical tomorrow, after which he will sign his contract with the Roman club. In the meantime, Lazio is also working on other positions. Mauro Icardi's agent has offered the Argentine to the club, with the striker considering a move if there is no interest from other top teams.

The Biancocelesti are also looking for a centre-back, especially if they part ways with Alessio Romagnoli. Among those targeted is Ajax's Josip Štutalo, whose price is estimated at around €12-13m plus bonuses. Benfica are also interested in the Croatian.