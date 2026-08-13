Inter have agreed on Dumfries' successor: he comes from Tottenham

Inter have reached an agreement with Tottenham for the transfer of Jed Spence.

The English full-back will be the successor to Denzel Dumfries, who moved to Real Madrid, writes “Sport Mediaset”. The deal is worth 30 million euros plus 2 million euros in bonuses, with Inter having already initiated the necessary procedures.

Spence is expected to arrive in Milan tomorrow to undergo a medical and finalize his transfer. The 25-year-old Englishman has overtaken Diaby in Inter's plans for the position. Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad were also interested in Spence, but their offer of €20m plus Alessandro Aslani was rejected.

Inter could also need reinforcements on the left flank should they part ways with Luis Enrique, who is also wanted by Roma.

The Nerazzurri are asking for around €30m, while a deal could be agreed for €27m. Among the options to replace the Brazilian is Lyon's Malik Fofana. The 20-year-old Belgian is also being monitored by Tottenham and Roma, but Inter have not yet made a concrete offer and are waiting for developments surrounding Luis Enrique.