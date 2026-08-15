New Zealand withdraws support for Infantino

The New Zealand Football Association has officially withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy for a fourth term as FIFA president, Reuters reports. The decision comes amid serious tensions over the world football body's proposal to attract private investors to finance future World Cups.

The New Zealand Football Association says there has been a "breakdown of trust" in FIFA. The organization is calling for an independent review of how the decision to bring in private investors was made to restore confidence in the governance of world football. New Zealand joins a growing group of football organizations questioning Infantino's leadership. The proposal to attract private capital itself has already been withdrawn after international backlash.

The topic is particularly sensitive for Infantino, as he is expected to run for a new term at the FIFA Congress in 2027.