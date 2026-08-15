Atlanta United prepares record transfer for Breel Embolo

The American Atlanta United is close to attracting Swiss striker Breel Embolo from the French Rennes, Reuters reports. According to the information, the deal is worth about $ 18 million, which would place Embolo among the five most expensive transfers in MLS history.

The 29-year-old striker spent last season in Rennes, where he scored 10 goals and made three assists in 34 games. He previously played for Schalke 04, Borussia Monchengladbach and Monaco, and for Switzerland he has 26 goals in 92 games.

Interestingly, Atlanta is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference, which makes the expected investment even more serious.