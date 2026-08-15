Los Angeles Lakers with a new owner for a record $12.5 billion, has a connection to Trump

“The Los Angeles Lakers“ are about to change ownership in a deal that could become the most expensive in the history of professional sports. The club is valued at $12.5 billion, and the buyer is an investment group led by American entrepreneur Josh Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger, Reuters reports.

The amount significantly exceeds the previous valuation of the franchise, which was about $10 billion about a year ago. Thus, the “Lakers“ are strengthening their position among the most valuable sports organizations in the world.

Josh Kushner is the founder and head of the investment company Thrive Capital and is known for his investments in the technology sector. He is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is Donald Trump's son-in-law.

The Lakers deal still needs to be approved by the NBA Board of Governors before it becomes official.