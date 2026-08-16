Novak Djokovic was eliminated in his second match of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, and after the defeat he revealed that behind his physical difficulties is a health problem that has been with him for years. The 39-year-old Serb started convincingly against Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante, but gradually lost physical freshness during the match. In the end, Djokovic lost 6:2, 4:6, 4:6 after more than two hours of play, ATP reports.

The former world No. 1 admitted that the harsh conditions in Ohio - high temperatures and humidity - have had a serious impact on his condition. The Serb was asked if the reason was the need to adapt to the conditions in his first tournament since “Wimbledon“. However, he clarified that the problem is not temporary.

“I just have a health condition that has been bothering me for the last few years. It causes a lot of problems, especially when the weather is hot and the humidity is high“, explained the winner of multiple Grand Slam titles. Djokovic added that the stress of the match itself can also worsen his condition. According to him, he expected the harsh weather conditions, but the combination of heat, humidity and emotional stress had a stronger effect on him.

Despite his elimination, Djokovic continues to have an impressive balance in Cincinnati - 45 wins and 13 losses according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. The Serb is a three-time champion in the tournament, but admitted that he is not sure whether he will return to the Lindner Family Tennis Center again. "I sincerely hope so, but unfortunately it seems more likely that it won't happen. Let's see what the future brings," Djokovic said.