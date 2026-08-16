West Ham break Championship transfer record with Arne Engels

West Ham have signed Belgian midfielder Arne Engels (left) from Scottish side Celtic in what is the most expensive transfer in Championship history. The 22-year-old will cost the English club around €26 million, with his contract running until June 30, 2031. In doing so, West Ham have shown serious ambitions ahead of the start of the season, as the team will compete in the second tier of English football, BTA reports.

Engels joins Londoners after a strong campaign with Celtic. In the 2025/26 season, the Belgian played in 46 matches in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 8 assists. His performance helped him establish himself as one of the important players in the Scottish giants' squad.

The midfielder had a contract with Celtic until the summer of 2028, but the club nevertheless accepted West Ham's offer to part with him. According to Transfermarkt, the Belgian's market value is around 20 million euros, which means that the English club is paying an amount that exceeds the specialized portal's assessment.

The transfer is also indicative of the financial opportunities that remain available to clubs fighting for a return to the Premier League. West Ham will rely on Engels to be an important figure in the midfield and help the team in its pursuit of promotion.

For the Belgian, this is the next big step in his career. With his age and statistics from last season, he fits into West Ham's strategy of investing in younger players with potential for development and subsequent transfer to an even higher level.