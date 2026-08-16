Bulgarian ensemble wins bronze in five-ball routine in Frankfurt

The Bulgarian ensemble won a bronze medal in the final of the five-ball routine at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Frankfurt. Rachel Stoyanov, Margarita Vasileva, Magdalina Minevska, Magdalena Valkova, Raya Bozhilova and Emilia Obretenova presented their composition convincingly and received 28,400 points. Their score includes 13,500 for difficulty, 7,100 for execution and 7,800 for artistry, BTA reports.

Thus, Vessela Dimitrova's students came in third place in the final. The gold medals were won by Brazil with 29,450 points, and the silver medal went to the Olympic champion from Paris 2024, China, who received 28,900 points. World champion Spain failed to defend its position after making mistakes in its performance and remained fifth with 27.450 points.

For the Bulgarian team, this is the third distinction of the championship in Frankfurt. Before the bronze of the ensemble, our country won silver medals through Stiliyana Nikolova in the individual all-around and in the team classification.

The Bulgarian ensemble will have another chance for a medal later today. The girls will also participate in the final of the composition with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The competition program continues with the finals of the individual apparatuses for women, where Stiliyana Nikolova begins her participation with the hoop.