Ludogorets part ways with Mikael Stare

Swedish specialist Mikael Stare announced that he is ending his stay at Ludogorets. The 51-year-old coach used social media to confirm his departure from the champions from Razgrad and to send his best wishes to the club for the future.

„I want to thank you for the time spent at Ludogorets! I wish all the players, coaches and managers much success, health and strength for new challenges. To new successes! See you!“, wrote Stare.

The Swede arrived in Razgrad as part of Per-Matthias Högmo's staff, who at the time was managing the first team of Ludogorets. After the Norwegian coach was released, Stare kept his place at the club and continued working under the new head coach Thomas Rice.

Now, however, the Swedish specialist is finally leaving Ludogorets, which ends his period in the Bulgarian champion.

Stare has many years of coaching experience and before joining the Ludogorets staff he worked in several clubs and national structures. In Razgrad, he was part of the team during a period of changes in the coaching position, remaining at the club even when Högmo was replaced by Rice.

His departure comes against the backdrop of the latest changes in the sports and technical staff of Ludogorets, which continues to pursue high goals both in the Bulgarian championship and in European club tournaments.