Salah makes debut for Trabzonspor in draw with Kasimpasa

Mohamed Salah made his first appearance for Trabzonspor in a 1-1 draw against Kasimpasa in a match from the first round of the Turkish Super League. The 34-year-old Egyptian striker started the match from the bench and appeared on the field in the 58th minute. In the remaining time, Salah made two inaccurate shots, missed a good chance to score and managed to touch the ball three times in the opponent's penalty area, BTA reports.

His debut is part of a new stage in the striker's career after eight years spent in Liverpool. Salah has become one of the most prolific players in the history of the English club, scoring 257 goals in 442 matches.

With the Liverpool team, the Egyptian won two Premier League titles and triumphed once in the Champions League before continuing his career in Turkey.

Salah is tied to Trabzonspor until June 30, 2028, and the club expects him to be one of the main figures in the attack in the new season.