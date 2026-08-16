Tottenham agree personal terms with Cody Gakpo

Tottenham have taken a major step towards signing Cody Gakpo after the club agreed personal terms with Liverpool's Dutch international, Dutch publication Voetbal International reports. The two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee in order to finalise the deal. Gakpo has been with Liverpool since January 2023, when he arrived at “Anfield“ from PSV Eindhoven.

Tottenham's interest in the striker comes amid a major squad overhaul. The Londoners have already invested around £237m in their squad, with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateusz Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke among the players they have signed.

Cody Gakpo is among the players Liverpool can use to finance their new attack. The club is in the process of serious change after the departure of Mohamed Salah and the appointment of Andoni Iraola, Gong.bg adds.

However, the problems facing the “reds“ are not limited to the possible sale of Gakpo. Liverpool is looking for a new star addition to the attack, with Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain among its main targets. However, the French champion is not inclined to part easily with the offensive player and is holding out for a high transfer price.

Thus, the possible transfer of Gakpo to Tottenham could turn out to be part of a larger chain of deals that could seriously change Liverpool's attacking line before the new season.