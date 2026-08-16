Former Botev player: Levski does not have the class to eliminate AEK

Former Botev (Plovdiv) player Konstantinos Baloyannis expects AEK (Athens) to overcome Levski in the Champions League playoffs. In an interview with the Greek publication “Real News“ the defender analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the “blues“, reports Sportal.bg.

According to Baloyannis, Levski is a serious and well-organized team, which after a long break has managed to break the dominance of Ludogorets in Bulgaria. He also distinguishes the work of Spanish coach Julio Velasquez, as well as the ability of the capital's players to attack quickly in transitions.

However, the Greek player believes that it is the pace of play that could prove decisive. According to him, AEK must prevent Levski from using the flanks and spaces in counterattacks.

Baloyannis points out three players of the “blues“ that AEK should monitor – Radoslav Kirilov, Maicon and Reynaldo. According to him, the Brazilians are among the most dangerous options in Levski's squad.

“Levski has a very loyal audience and the atmosphere of “Vasil Levski“ can be a serious factor. But in my opinion, the Bulgarian team does not have the potential, quality and European experience of AEK“, commented Baloyannis.

He still warns the Greek champion not to underestimate the opponent, as Levski has already shown that it can cause problems both in the Bulgarian championship and in European tournaments.