Kimi Antonelli on the verge of a record

Kimi Antonelli continues to impress in his debut full season in Formula 1 and is now in a position to attack one of the most significant records in the history of the championship. The 19-year-old Italian has a real chance not only to become the youngest world champion, but also to end the long wait for an Italian to win the Formula 1 title, reports Sportal.bg.

After 11 racing weekends in the 2026 season, Antonelli has collected 219 points, thanks to six wins, one second and two third places, as well as success in the sprint at “Silverstone“. This gives him a 50-point lead over Lewis Hamilton and 59 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

The strong start puts Antonelli in a great position to challenge Sebastian Vettel's record for the youngest world champion. The German won the title in 2010 at the age of 23 years and 134 days.

To better Vettel's achievement, the Italian must become champion before January 5, 2030. That means he has the 2026 to 2029 seasons in which he could make history.

Antonelli already holds several records for being the youngest driver in Formula 1. He is the youngest driver to set the fastest lap, lead a lap and top the overall standings of the world championship.

A possible title would be even more important for Italy. The last Italian to become a Formula 1 world champion was Alberto Ascari, who won the crown in 1952 and 1953. Thus, Italian motor sport has been waiting for its new champion for more than seven decades.

Ascari is part of the early history of Formula 1. Giuseppe Farina won the first world championship in 1950, and Ascari added two consecutive titles in 1952 and 1953.

The closest Italian triumph came after that was Michele Alboreto in 1985. Then he finished second in the final standings behind Frenchman Alain Prost.

Other Italian drivers such as Jean Alesi, Jarno Trulli and Giancarlo Fisichella also managed to win individual races, but did not reach the world title.

Against this background, Antonelli looks like the most serious Italian hope in decades. If he maintains his pace since the start of the season, the 19-year-old driver could end one of the longest droughts in Formula 1 history as early as 2026.