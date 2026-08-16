Stiliyana Nikolova conquered the world with clubs and brought gold to Bulgaria

Stiliyana Nikolova won the world title in clubs at the rhythmic gymnastics championship in Frankfurt and brought the first gold medal for Bulgaria in Germany, BTA reports. The Bulgarian performed her routine flawlessly in the final and received 30.150 points - 13.400 for difficulty, 8.400 for execution and 8.350 for artistry. Nikolova had the first starting number, but this did not prevent her concentration and she managed to put the other competitors under pressure.

The title also has historical significance for Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics. Nikolova is the first Bulgarian to win individual gold in a final of a separate apparatus in 25 years, since Simona Peycheva won the ball title in Madrid in 2001.

The world champion beat Ukrainian Taisiya Onofrichuk, who collected 30.050 points and took the silver medal. The same asset was recorded by Russian Maria Borisova, competing with neutral status, but she remained third due to the lower performance score.

For Nikolova, the gold is the second distinction in the individual competitions of the championship, after she previously won silver in the all-around. She has the opportunity to add another medal to her collection with the ribbon composition.

Nikolova's success is the fifth medal for Bulgaria in Frankfurt and the first gold. In addition to Nikolova's silver medals in the all-around and team events, the Bulgarian ensemble has already won two bronze medals in the individual apparatus finals.

Earlier in the day, Nikolova finished seventh in the hoop final.